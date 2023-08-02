Equinor ASA (STOHF) Price Target Increased by 6.80% to 35.09

The average one-year price target for Equinor ASA (OTC:STOHF) has been revised to 35.09 / share. This is an increase of 6.80% from the prior estimate of 32.86 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.96 to a high of 51.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.15% from the latest reported closing price of 31.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 505 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equinor ASA. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 5.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STOHF is 0.52%, a decrease of 19.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.70% to 158,932K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,218K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,350K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STOHF by 6.41% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 8,500K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,513K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STOHF by 6.28% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 8,343K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,239K shares, representing an increase of 13.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STOHF by 14.17% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,082K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,135K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STOHF by 27.25% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 6,324K shares. No change in the last quarter.

