News & Insights

Stocks

Equinor ASA Executes Strategic Share Buyback

November 19, 2024 — 02:34 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Equinor ASA (GB:0M2Z) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Equinor ASA has successfully repurchased 1.5 million of its own shares between November 11 and 15, 2024, as part of its ongoing buyback program. The shares were acquired at an average price of NOK 254.1340, contributing to a total buyback under this tranche of 5.6 million shares. This strategic move reflects Equinor’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:0M2Z stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.