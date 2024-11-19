Equinor ASA Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Equinor ASA (GB:0M2Z) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Equinor ASA has successfully repurchased 1.5 million of its own shares between November 11 and 15, 2024, as part of its ongoing buyback program. The shares were acquired at an average price of NOK 254.1340, contributing to a total buyback under this tranche of 5.6 million shares. This strategic move reflects Equinor’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:0M2Z stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.