Equinor ASA (EQNR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2019

Equinor ASA (EQNR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EQNR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 36.84% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.2, the dividend yield is 5.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EQNR was $19.2, representing a -22.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.83 and a 18.23% increase over the 52 week low of $16.24.

EQNR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Chevron Corporation (CVX). EQNR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.63. Zacks Investment Research reports EQNR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -24.75%, compared to an industry average of 6.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EQNR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EQNR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EQNR as a top-10 holding:

iShares, Inc. (ENOR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ENOR with an decrease of -2.54% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EQNR at 14.03%.

