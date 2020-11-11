Equinor ASA (EQNR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Equinor ASA (EQNR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.063 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EQNR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -66.84% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.9, the dividend yield is 1.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EQNR was $14.9, representing a -29.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.04 and a 77.17% increase over the 52 week low of $8.41.

EQNR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Chevron Corporation (CVX) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM). EQNR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.01. Zacks Investment Research reports EQNR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -58.11%, compared to an industry average of -6.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EQNR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EQNR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EQNR as a top-10 holding:

Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW)

iShares, Inc. (ENOR)

WisdomTree International Dividend Top 100 Fund (DOO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ENOR with an increase of 16.07% over the last 100 days. NORW has the highest percent weighting of EQNR at 11.22%.

