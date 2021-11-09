Equinor ASA (EQNR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Equinor ASA (EQNR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EQNR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20.37% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $27.09, the dividend yield is 1.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EQNR was $27.09, representing a -4.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.30 and a 104.61% increase over the 52 week low of $13.24.

EQNR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Chevron Corporation (CVX) and ConocoPhillips (COP). EQNR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.85. Zacks Investment Research reports EQNR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1046.91%, compared to an industry average of 15.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the eqnr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EQNR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EQNR as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree International Dividend Top 100 Fund (DOO)

iShares Inc iShares MSCI Norway ETF (ENOR)

Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (GXF)

Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW)

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (DTH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ENOR with an increase of 10.03% over the last 100 days. DOO has the highest percent weighting of EQNR at 2.53%.

