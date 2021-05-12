Equinor ASA (EQNR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Equinor ASA (EQNR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.085 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EQNR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.97% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $21.38, the dividend yield is 1.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EQNR was $21.38, representing a -2.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.02 and a 76.55% increase over the 52 week low of $12.11.

EQNR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Chevron Corporation (CVX) and BP p.l.c. (BP). EQNR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.91. Zacks Investment Research reports EQNR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 756.79%, compared to an industry average of 11.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EQNR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EQNR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EQNR as a top-10 holding:

iShares, Inc. (ENOR)

Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW)

WisdomTree International Dividend Top 100 Fund (DOO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ENOR with an increase of 20.28% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EQNR at 11.8%.

