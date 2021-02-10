Equinor ASA (EQNR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Equinor ASA (EQNR) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.078 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EQNR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 23.81% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of EQNR was $18.45, representing a -7.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.97 and a 119.38% increase over the 52 week low of $8.41.

EQNR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Chevron Corporation (CVX). EQNR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.01. Zacks Investment Research reports EQNR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -55.91%, compared to an industry average of -.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EQNR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EQNR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EQNR as a top-10 holding:

iShares, Inc. (ENOR)

Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW)

WisdomTree International Dividend Top 100 Fund (DOO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NORW with an increase of 22.05% over the last 100 days. ENOR has the highest percent weighting of EQNR at 11.19%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.