Equinor ASA (EQNR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Equinor ASA (EQNR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.063 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EQNR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -68.18% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.65, the dividend yield is 1.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EQNR was $16.65, representing a -20.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.04 and a 97.98% increase over the 52 week low of $8.41.

EQNR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Chevron Corporation (CVX). EQNR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.69. Zacks Investment Research reports EQNR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -70.27%, compared to an industry average of 1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EQNR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EQNR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EQNR as a top-10 holding:

iShares, Inc. (ENOR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ENOR with an increase of 67.52% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EQNR at 12.77%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.