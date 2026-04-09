Equinor ASA - Depositary Receipt (EQNR) Price Target Increased by 34.34% to 35.38

The average one-year price target for Equinor ASA - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:EQNR) has been revised to $35.38 / share. This is an increase of 34.34% from the prior estimate of $26.34 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $23.08 to a high of $46.84 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.03% from the latest reported closing price of $39.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 350 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equinor ASA - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 8.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQNR is 0.25%, an increase of 11.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.01% to 176,349K shares. The put/call ratio of EQNR is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Folketrygdfondet holds 104,240K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 105,447K shares , representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQNR by 6.25% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 16,288K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,760K shares , representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQNR by 7.40% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 8,282K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,391K shares , representing an increase of 22.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQNR by 26.56% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 4,289K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,887K shares , representing an increase of 9.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQNR by 5.63% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,848K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,852K shares , representing a decrease of 35.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQNR by 89.84% over the last quarter.

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