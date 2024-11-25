Equinor ASA Declares USD 0.70 Dividend for Q2 2024

Equinor ASA (GB:0M2Z) has released an update.

Equinor ASA has announced a total cash dividend of USD 0.70 per share for the second quarter of 2024, combining both ordinary and extraordinary dividends. Payments will be distributed on 29 November 2024 to shareholders on the Oslo Børs and ADR holders on the NYSE, reflecting the company’s robust financial performance.

