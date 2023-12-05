Equinor ASA Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EQNR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Equinor ASA (Symbol: EQNR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.38, changing hands as low as $30.32 per share. Equinor ASA shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQNR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EQNR's low point in its 52 week range is $25.2301 per share, with $37.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.27.
