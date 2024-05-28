Equinor ASA Announces Board Reshuffle

Equinor ASA (EQNR) has released an update.

Equinor ASA’s nomination committee has proposed the election of Tone Hegland Bachke and Fernanda Lopes Larsen to the board of directors, alongside the re-election of current chair Jon Erik Reinhardsen. The changes are set to be confirmed at the corporate assembly meeting on June 4, 2024, with the new appointments effective from July 1, 2024, until June 2025. This board reshuffle follows the impending resignations of long-standing members Rebekka Glasser Herlofsen and Tove Andersen.

