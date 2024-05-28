Equinor ASA Advances Share Buy-Back Program

Equinor ASA (EQNR) has released an update.

Equinor ASA has completed the purchase of 2,265,000 of its own shares, for a total outlay of NOK 690 million, as part of the second tranche of its 2024 share buy-back program. This acquisition, taking place between May 20th and 24th, 2024, has increased Equinor ASA’s total ownership to 79,469,003 shares, representing 2.65% of the company’s share capital. The transactions are part of Equinor’s ongoing effort to adjust its capital structure and return value to shareholders.

