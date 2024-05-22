Equinor ASA Advances Share Buy-Back Program

Equinor ASA (EQNR) has released an update.

Equinor ASA has announced the purchase of 600,000 of its own shares at an average price of NOK 298.4881 per share, under the second tranche of its 2024 share buy-back program. This transaction, part of a series aimed to run until no later than July 22, 2024, brings the company’s total ownership to 2.57% of its share capital. The move is part of Equinor ASA’s strategic efforts to manage its capital structure and deliver value to shareholders.

