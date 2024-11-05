Equinor ASA Advances 2024 Share Buyback Program

Equinor ASA (GB:0M2Z) has released an update.

Equinor ASA has completed a significant phase of its 2024 share buyback program, repurchasing 1,750,000 shares from October 28 to November 1, 2024, at an average price of NOK 269.59 per share. The total buybacks for this tranche now amount to 2,150,000 shares, reflecting Equinor’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.

