News & Insights

Stocks

Equinor ASA Advances 2024 Share Buyback Program

November 05, 2024 — 02:35 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Equinor ASA (GB:0M2Z) has released an update.

Equinor ASA has completed a significant phase of its 2024 share buyback program, repurchasing 1,750,000 shares from October 28 to November 1, 2024, at an average price of NOK 269.59 per share. The total buybacks for this tranche now amount to 2,150,000 shares, reflecting Equinor’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:0M2Z stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.