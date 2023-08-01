Equinor ASA - ADR (EQNR) Price Target Increased by 8.04% to 35.31

The average one-year price target for Equinor ASA - ADR (NYSE:EQNR) has been revised to 35.31 / share. This is an increase of 8.04% from the prior estimate of 32.68 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.12 to a high of 52.23 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.09% from the latest reported closing price of 30.68 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 399 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equinor ASA - ADR. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQNR is 0.39%, a decrease of 1.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.21% to 174,404K shares. The put/call ratio of EQNR is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Folketrygdfondet holds 106,059K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107,556K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQNR by 90,060.55% over the last quarter.
Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 9,103K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,078K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQNR by 26.38% over the last quarter.
Earnest Partners holds 3,385K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,404K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQNR by 25.49% over the last quarter.
FNKLX - Fidelity Series Value Discovery Fund holds 2,289K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,949K shares, representing an increase of 14.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQNR by 1.48% over the last quarter.
Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,280K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares, representing an increase of 91.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQNR by 33.72% over the last quarter.
Equinor ASA Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Equinor ASA (formerly Statoil and StatoilHydro) is a Norwegian state-owned multinational energy company headquartered in Stavanger. It is primarily a petroleum company, operating in 36 countries with additional investments in renewable energy.
