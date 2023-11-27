Equinor ASA - ADR (EQNR) Price Target Increased by 6.87% to 34.70

The average one-year price target for Equinor ASA - ADR (NYSE:EQNR) has been revised to 34.70 / share. This is an increase of 6.87% from the prior estimate of 32.47 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.40 to a high of 48.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.44% from the latest reported closing price of 32.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 395 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equinor ASA - ADR. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 6.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQNR is 0.38%, an increase of 0.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 171,758K shares. The put/call ratio of EQNR is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Folketrygdfondet holds 107,043K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108,387K shares, representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQNR by 0.28% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 9,103K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,691K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,748K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQNR by 14.07% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,147K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,926K shares, representing an increase of 7.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQNR by 67.27% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,839K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,473K shares, representing an increase of 48.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQNR by 40.70% over the last quarter.

Equinor ASA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Equinor ASA (formerly Statoil and StatoilHydro) is a Norwegian state-owned multinational energy company headquartered in Stavanger. It is primarily a petroleum company, operating in 36 countries with additional investments in renewable energy.

