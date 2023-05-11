Equinor ASA - ADR (EQNR) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Equinor ASA - ADR said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of August 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of August 15, 2023 will receive the payment on August 25, 2023.

At the current share price of $29.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.11%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.29%, the lowest has been 4.88%, and the highest has been 21.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.95 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.76 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 408 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equinor ASA - ADR. This is a decrease of 461 owner(s) or 53.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQNR is 0.41%, a decrease of 31.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 42.43% to 166,623K shares. The put/call ratio of EQNR is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.82% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Equinor ASA - ADR is 34.68. The forecasts range from a low of 25.47 to a high of $49.96. The average price target represents an increase of 18.82% from its latest reported closing price of 29.19.

The projected annual revenue for Equinor ASA - ADR is 140,252MM, a decrease of 1.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Folketrygdfondet holds 106,059K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107,556K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQNR by 90,060.55% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 9,078K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,953K shares, representing a decrease of 9.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQNR by 6.41% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,404K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,437K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQNR by 2.27% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,889K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,001K shares, representing a decrease of 3.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQNR by 0.77% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,023K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,417K shares, representing a decrease of 19.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQNR by 12.46% over the last quarter.

Equinor ASA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Equinor ASA (formerly Statoil and StatoilHydro) is a Norwegian state-owned multinational energy company headquartered in Stavanger. It is primarily a petroleum company, operating in 36 countries with additional investments in renewable energy.

