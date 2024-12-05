Equinor and Shell Form UK’s Largest Independent Producer

Equinor ASA (GB:0M2Z) has released an update.

Equinor ASA and Shell UK Limited are joining forces to create the UK’s largest independent producer in the North Sea, combining their oil and gas assets to sustain production and enhance energy security. The new joint venture, equally owned by both companies, will leverage their extensive experience to sustain economic recovery from the maturing basin and extend the life of vital oil and gas fields. This strategic move, expected to yield increased production and reduced risk exposure, underscores Equinor and Shell’s long-term commitment to the UK energy sector.

