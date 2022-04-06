Equinor and Naturgy join race for Spanish offshore wind license

OSLO, April 6 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL will partner with Spain's Naturgy NTGY.MC to participate in the first Spanish offshore wind power auction off the coast of the Canary Islands in 2023, the two companies said on Wednesday.

Spain wants to develop up to 3 gigawatt (GW) of offshore wind by 2030, with more than 90% of the areas being in deep waters and thus requiring floating wind turbines, they said.

Danish energy firm Orsted ORSTED.CO on Tuesday announced a similar cooperation with Spain's Repsol REP.MC.

"As operator and developer of floating offshore wind farms we know the technology works, and we believe our floating experience makes us uniquely qualified to contribute to the development of floating offshore wind in Spain," said Sonja Chirico Indreboe, Equinor's head of floating offshore wind.

The Norwegian oil and gas firm aims to boost its investment in renewable energy, mainly offshore wind, as it seeks to broaden its portfolio.

In 2017, Equinor built a pilot 30 megawatt (MW) floating wind power park off Scotland, and is developing another 88 MW floating wind farm off Norway with startup expected later this year.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((nerijus.adomaitis@thomsonreuters.com; +47 9027 6699; Reuters Messaging: nerijus.adomaitis.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.