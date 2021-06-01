Equinor and Exxon to develop $8 bln Brazilian oilfield

OSLO, June 1 (Reuters) - Equinor EQNR.OL, ExxonMobil XOM.N and Petrogal Brasil on Tuesday said they will proceed with an $8 billion development of Brazil's Bacalhau oil discovery.

First oil from the field, which will be operated by Norway's Equinor, is expected in 2024, the companies said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik Editing by David Goodman)

