Equinor and BP cancel contract to sell offshore wind power to New York

Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

January 03, 2024 — 12:52 pm EST

Written by Deep Vakil and Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Jan 3 (Reuters) - European energy firms Equinor EQNR.OL and BP BP.L terminated on Wednesday their agreement to sell power to New York state from theirproposed Empire Wind 2 offshore wind farm, citing rising inflation, higher borrowing costs and supply chain issues.

"This agreement reflects changed economic circumstances on an industry-wide scale and repositions an already mature project to continue development in anticipation of new offtake opportunities," Equinor said in a statement, referring to a new offshore wind solicitation launched by New York in November.

The solicitation allowed companies to exit old contracts and re-offer projects at higher prices. The winners of an expedited solicitation for offshore wind will be announced in February.

Officials at Equinor and BP were not immediately available to say if they plan to bid their 1,260-megawatt (MW) Empire Wind 2 or 816-MW Empire Wind 1 projects into New York's expedited solicitation.

One megawatt of offshore wind can power around 500 U.S. homes.

The offshore wind industry is expected to play a major role in helping U.S. President Joe Biden and several states, including New York, meet their goals to decarbonize the power grid and combat climate change.

But progress slowed in 2023 after offshore developers canceled contracts to sell power in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Jersey, and threatened to cancel agreements in other states, as soaring inflation, interest rate hikes and supply chain problems increased project costs.

New York accelerated its solicitation in October after several developers, including OrstedORSTED.CO, the world's biggest offshore wind company, BP and Equinor, threatened to cancel contracts to sell power that were awarded in 2019 and 2021 before the Federal Reserve started hiking interest rates in March 2022 to fight soaring inflation.

New York's first offshore wind farm, Orsted's 132-MW South Fork, provided its first power in December.

In Massachusetts, Avangrid AGR.N and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners said on Wednesday their 806-MW Vineyard Wind 1 project produced first power for the New England grid.

Avangrid is majority-owned by Spanish energy company Iberdrola IBE.MC.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru and Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)

