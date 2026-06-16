Equinor Advances Johan Sverdrup Phase 4 With Latest Oil Finds

Equinor ASA EQNR and its partners are advancing Johan Sverdrup Phase 4 following the successful appraisal drilling that confirmed additional oil resources in the Tonjer and Geitungen regions near the Johan Sverdrup area, Norway's largest producing oil field. Preliminary estimates indicate recoverable resources of 20-30 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), providing a new source of production growth and value creation for the asset.

The project is attractive as the new volumes will be developed through a subsea tieback to Johan Sverdrup's existing infrastructure. This approach significantly reduces development costs, shortens project timelines and lowers emissions. By leveraging existing infrastructure, Equinor can generate higher returns while minimizing capital requirements and execution risks.

The development is expected to sustain production levels and cash flow generation from Johan Sverdrup, which has been a cornerstone of Equinor's Norwegian operations. Targeting a 2029 start-up, the project will help offset natural declines at Johan Sverdrup and prolong the life of EQNR’s most profitable asset. The project also aligns with Equinor's broader strategy of accelerating high-return subsea developments and maximizing value from existing infrastructure.

Equinor serves as the operator of the Johan Sverdrup Unit with a 42.62% stake, joined by partners Aker BP (31.57%), Petoro (17.36%) and TotalEnergies (8.44%). The project strengthens the long-term outlook for the Johan Sverdrup area and reinforces EQNR's position as a key supplier of energy to Europe while enhancing investor appeal through efficient resource development.

Equinor currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the energy sector that have a presence in the upstream operations are W&T Offshore, Inc. WTI, YPF Sociedad Anónima YPF and Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE.

As W&T Offshore, YPF and Cenovus have upstream presence like Equinor, their business models are highly sensitive to oil and gas price fluctuations. WTI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), whereas YPF and CVE sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

By leveraging a diverse portfolio of offshore assets in the Gulf of America, W&T Offshore produces oil and natural gas. Holding approximately 605,000 acres, WTI maintains substantial 1P and 2P reserves that ensure a robust production lifespan of nearly 20 years.

YPF is an integrated energy company that leverages its strong foothold in Argentina’s Vaca Muerta formation to drive production growth. Increased field activity in the coming quarters is expected to boost YPF's oil and gas volumes in the second half of 2026.

As an integrated energy giant headquartered in Canada, Cenovus maintains a diversified portfolio of upstream oil sands, offshore and conventional assets, complemented by downstream refining facilities across Canada and the United States. To enhance production and increase cash flows, CVE is advancing high-return projects such as the Christina Lake North expansion, the West White Rose offshore development, Foster Creek optimization and the Sunrise expansion.

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W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equinor ASA (EQNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.