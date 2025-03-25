Equinor Acquires 95 MW Wind Farm in Sweden to Boost Green Energy

Equinor ASA EQNR, the Norwegian energy giant, has enhanced its renewable energy footprint by acquiring the 95 MW Lyngsasa wind farm in southern Sweden from Swiss-based investment firm SUSI Partners. The acquisition aligns with Equinor’s strategy of expanding its onshore renewables portfolio across select markets in Europe and the Americas, reinforcing its ambition to be a competitive market-driven power producer.

Located in Alvesta, Sweden, the Lyngsasa wind farm has been operational since September 2021 and consists of 22 wind turbines. The facility generates approximately 300 GWh annually, contributing around 10% to Equinor’s total renewable power production in 2024. This acquisition significantly enhances Equinor’s presence in the Nordic renewables market, where demand for clean energy continues to rise.

Equinor’s acquisition provides an immediate boost to its renewable energy revenues, as the power generated from Lyngsasa will be sold in the southern Swedish spot market. This transaction increases Equinor’s merchant exposure, ensuring steady operational cash flows. By securing 100% ownership of Lyngsasa Kraft AB — the special purpose vehicle managing the wind farm — Equinor gains full control over the asset’s operations and revenue generation.

BayWa r.e., a global renewable energy developer, will continue its role as the technical and commercial manager of the wind farm, ensuring the seamless operation of the site.

The transaction received the necessary regulatory approvals and was officially closed on March 19, 2025. With the addition of Lyngsasa to its portfolio, Equinor is reinforcing its transition toward low-carbon energy while capitalizing on Sweden’s well-established renewable energy market.

Equinor’s continued expansion into renewables aligns with its broader strategy of reducing carbon intensity while maintaining profitability in the evolving energy landscape. This acquisition marks another step in Equinor’s commitment to diversifying its energy assets and strengthening its position as a leading global player in the clean energy sector.

EQNR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

EQNR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may look at some better-ranked stocks like Archrock Inc. AROC, NextDecade Corporation NEXT and W&T Offshore, Inc. WTI. While Archrock presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), NextDecade and W&T Offshore carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company based in the United States with a focus on midstream natural gas compression. It provides natural gas contract compression services and generates stable fee-based revenues.

NextDecade is an emerging player in the LNG space with its Rio Grande LNG project in Texas. As demand for LNG continues to grow, the company’s strategic investments in infrastructure and planned liquefaction capacity provide strong upside potential. With the global LNG market expanding, NEXT is well-positioned to tap into the increasing export demand from the United States.

W&T Offshore leverages its strong Gulf of Mexico assets, which offer low decline rates and significant untapped reserves. The company recently expanded its portfolio with six shallow-water field acquisitions, adding substantial proven and probable reserves. Focused on high-return organic projects, WTI has maintained positive cash flows for 27 consecutive quarters.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equinor ASA (EQNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.