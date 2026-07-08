Equinor Accelerates NCS Growth With NOK 6B Subsea Investment

Equinor ASA EQNR, on behalf of partners, has awarded contracts worth approximately NOK 6 billion for four subsea developments on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS), reinforcing its strategy to sustain long-term production while lowering development costs. The contracts form the first wave of a broader subsea development program, which targets around 75 subsea projects by 2035.

By coordinating multiple projects under a single procurement strategy, Equinor aims to standardize equipment, simplify execution and significantly shorten the timeline from discovery to production. Together, the four projects are expected to contribute 130-220 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) to future production from the NCS, strengthening EQNR's reserve base and long-term production outlook.

EQNR’s Strategic Partnerships Accelerate Development

The awarded contracts cover key suppliers across the subsea value chain. TechnipFMC plc FTI will supply subsea production systems for the Brime, Omega Sor and Tyrihans Nord projects. FTI will also install rigid pipelines on the Troll field. OneSubsea will supply the subsea production system for the TWIN project and deliver the umbilicals across all four developments.

Ocean Installer will execute marine installation and connection work, while NOV Inc. will provide flexible pipelines for Brime, Omega Sor and Tyrihans Nord. Procuring standardized equipment before final project approvals enables Equinor to reduce long-lead procurement risks and accelerate project execution once regulatory approvals are secured.

Wave 1 Projects Expand Resource Potential of EQNR

Wave 1 of Equinor's subsea development program includes the TWIN, Brime, Omega Sor, Tyrihans Nord and Sissel projects, all aimed at increasing production while leveraging existing infrastructure to reduce costs. TWIN is the only project sanctioned so far, with an investment of more than NOK 4 billion. It is expected to recover 11 billion standard cubic meters of gas through two new wells connected to the Troll A platform, with the gas processed at Kollsnes, making it the third phase of the Troll West gas-cap development.

Smaller Discoveries Support Long-Term Growth of EQNR

The remaining projects are in the early stages of development but collectively offer significant resource potential. Brime will feature four wells tied back to existing infrastructure at Visund Sor, with recoverable resources estimated at 16-34 MMBoe. The project may also support a future phased development of the nearby Nokken discovery. Omega Sor, discovered in spring 2026 near the Snorre field, is estimated to contain 25-89 million barrels of oil. It will be tied back to Snorre A and the produced oil will be processed there and exported via Gullfaks.

Tyrihans Nord, originally discovered in 1984, is planned as a two-well subsea development connected to the existing production pipeline between the Tyrihans subsea field and the Kristin platform. Tyrihans Nord is estimated to contain 20-30 MMBoe, primarily gas. The Sissel discovery has been simplified by utilizing the existing Utgard template instead of constructing a new Cap-X facility, reducing development complexity and costs. Sissel is estimated to hold 6-28 MMBoe. Together, these projects illustrate EQNR's strategy of accelerating smaller tie-back developments, maximizing existing infrastructure and enhancing long-term production from the NCS.

EQNR’s Disciplined Capital Allocation Enhances Investor Appeal

The initiative highlights Equinor's disciplined organic growth by using existing infrastructure and standardized solutions to lower development costs, accelerate project execution and improve capital efficiency. These investments strengthen EQNR’s business model, resulting in an increased long-term production outlook and enhanced investor appeal.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Equinor and TechnipFMC currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the energy sector are Aker BP ASA AKRBY and Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE. AKRBY and CVE currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Aker BP has a strong foothold on the NCS through its operated hubs at Alvheim, Edvard Grieg/Ivar Aasen, Valhall, Skarv and Ula, alongside its stake in Johan Sverdrup. AKRBY expanded its future growth pipeline by securing a 19% interest in the Grosbeak, Swisher, Toppand and Rover exploration licenses.

Cenovus leverages its integrated upstream and downstream operations across Canada and the United States to generate cash flow. CVE is investing in Christina Lake North, Sunrise, West White Rose and Foster Creek optimization projects to increase production and enhance cash flow.

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