Equinix's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Valued at approximately $75 billion by market cap , Redwood City, California-based Equinix, Inc. ( EQIX ) provides global data center and digital infrastructure solutions, enabling businesses to securely connect and optimize their digital operations. It facilitates high-performance interconnection, colocation, and cloud services across various industries.

The tech giant is set to unveil its first-quarter results after the markets close on Wednesday, Apr. 30. Ahead of the event, analysts expect EQIX to report an adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $8 per share , down 9.7% from $8.86 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. On the positive note, the company has surpassed the Street’s AFFO expectations in each of the past four quarters by notable margins.

For the full fiscal 2025, EQIX is expected to deliver an AFFO of $33 per share, down 5.8% from $35.02 per share reported in fiscal 2024. While in fiscal 2026, its AFFO is expected to rebound 8.2% year-over-year to $35.69 per share.

EQIX stock soared 13.5% over the past 52 weeks, notably outpacing the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLK ) 5.5% gains and the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 9.4% returns during the same time frame.

Equinix’s stock prices dropped 1.3% in the trading session after the release of its Q4 results on Feb. 12. The company reported a 7.2% year-over-year growth in revenues to $2.3 billion, which missed the Street’s expectations by a small margin. Meanwhile, the company showcased impressive cost management by reducing its sales & marketing expenses and keeping its general and admin expenses to modest levels. This led to a notable expansion in EBITDA margin and an 11% year-over-year growth in adjusted EBITDA to more than $1 billion. Moreover, its AFFO of $7.92 per share surpassed the consensus estimates by 12.5%.

The consensus view on EQIX remains strongly optimistic, with a “ Strong Buy ” rating overall. Of the 27 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 24 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” and two “Holds.” Its mean price target of $1,021.19 suggests a 21.8% upside potential from current price levels.

