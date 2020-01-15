Equinix to Fortify Hybrid Multicloud Efforts With Packet Buyout

Equinix, Inc. EQIX recently entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Packet, the leading bare metal automation platform. The transaction is expected to close in the ongoing quarter.



Packet offers bare metal cloud platform — dedicated servers which can be used by developers with cloud-like ease, scale and speed. The company’s proprietary technology enables the automation of complex infrastructure without using virtualisation or multi-tenancy.



Equinix will integrate this innovative and developer-oriented bare metal service offering with its network of colocation data centers and inter-connection technology.



This will create a world-class, enterprise-level bare metal offering across its flagship platform — Platform Equinix — allowing customers to accelerate digital infrastructure deployment on demand. Further, by leveraging bare metal services at Equinix, the integration will provide a single platform to users and equip them to interconnect anywhere on a global scale.

This will enhance the development and delivery of its inter-connected edge services, and help companies extract greater value for its rich ecosystems and globally-interconnected platform.



In addition, by acquiring Packet, the company will have access to its developer-friendly product, and enable enterprises and service providers to build and deploy low-latency services at the edge.



While as a data-center provider the company has been closely involved in the cloud market, the acquisition of Packet will make it a cloud provider.



Equinix has been actively expanding its infrastructure footprint and enhancing capabilities through actuations and strategic tie-ups. Recently, it wrapped up the acquisition of three data centers from Axtel S.A.B. de C.V., which cater the Mexico City and Monterrey metro areas of Mexico. The company shelled out $175 million for this buyout, making it one of the largest network-neutral data-center operators in Mexico.



While such moves are in line with the growing demand for colocation and inter-connection services, the same requires huge capital outlays.



