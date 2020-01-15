Equinix to Fortify Hybrid Multicloud Efforts With Packet Buyout
Equinix, Inc. EQIX recently entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Packet, the leading bare metal automation platform. The transaction is expected to close in the ongoing quarter.
Packet offers bare metal cloud platform — dedicated servers which can be used by developers with cloud-like ease, scale and speed. The company’s proprietary technology enables the automation of complex infrastructure without using virtualisation or multi-tenancy.
Equinix will integrate this innovative and developer-oriented bare metal service offering with its network of colocation data centers and inter-connection technology.
This will create a world-class, enterprise-level bare metal offering across its flagship platform — Platform Equinix — allowing customers to accelerate digital infrastructure deployment on demand. Further, by leveraging bare metal services at Equinix, the integration will provide a single platform to users and equip them to interconnect anywhere on a global scale.
This will enhance the development and delivery of its inter-connected edge services, and help companies extract greater value for its rich ecosystems and globally-interconnected platform.
In addition, by acquiring Packet, the company will have access to its developer-friendly product, and enable enterprises and service providers to build and deploy low-latency services at the edge.
While as a data-center provider the company has been closely involved in the cloud market, the acquisition of Packet will make it a cloud provider.
Equinix has been actively expanding its infrastructure footprint and enhancing capabilities through actuations and strategic tie-ups. Recently, it wrapped up the acquisition of three data centers from Axtel S.A.B. de C.V., which cater the Mexico City and Monterrey metro areas of Mexico. The company shelled out $175 million for this buyout, making it one of the largest network-neutral data-center operators in Mexico.
While such moves are in line with the growing demand for colocation and inter-connection services, the same requires huge capital outlays.
Over the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 3.3%, outperforming the real estate market’s growth of 0.4%.
Stocks to Consider
Boston Properties, Inc. BXP currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) and has gained 13.8% in the past year. The company’s funds from operation (FFO) per share estimate for 2020 has been revised marginally upward to $7.53 in two months’ time. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Duke Realty Corporation’s DRE Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current-year FFO per share remained unrevised at $1.52 in the past month. It carries a Zacks Rank of 2, at present. The stock has rallied 24.8% over the trailing 12-month period.
Lamar Advertising Company’s LAMR Zacks Consensus Estimate for the ongoing year’s FFO per share remained unchanged at $6.15 over the past 30 days. Currently, it carries a Zacks Rank of 2. Also, it has appreciated 22.4% in the past year.
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through Q3 2019, while the S&P 500 gained +39.6%, five of our strategies returned +51.8%, +57.5%, +96.9%, +119.0%, and even +158.9%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – Q3 2019, while the S&P averaged +5.6% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.1% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Click to get this free report
Equinix, Inc. (EQIX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Duke Realty Corporation (DRE): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.