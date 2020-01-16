Equinix & Telstra Expand Multicloud Network Partnership

Equinix, Inc. EQIX recently fortified its relationship with Australian telco company, Telstra Corp. TLSYY. The data-center REITannounced that Telstra's Programmable Network (TPN) will expand from the current eight markets to 38 in North America and Europe, using the global infrastructure of Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric (ECX Fabric).

Telstra's API integration with Equinix’s proprietary interconnection service — ECX Fabric — will provide Telstra TPN customers with direct, flexible on-demand multi-cloud connectivity to more than 170 cloud service providers.

Notably, Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric (ECX Fabric) is an on-demand, SDN-enabled interconnection service that facilitates a connect between a company's own and another entity’s distributed infrastructure. By enhancing its integration with this service, Telstra customers can establish connections to cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud in a few minutes, as compared to weeks or months which are required by the more traditional cloud connectivity setups.

Further, by strengthening its collaboration with ECX Fabric, Telstra customers will get private access to the full range of cloud-service providers available through ECX Fabric, including PaaS, SaaS, IaaS, UCaaS, DDoS mitigation, data storage as-a-service providers and other benefits.

Inter-connection between enterprises, and cloud and IT providers across multiple edge locations and clouds is projected to soar 13x annually through 2022. Hence, amid rising complexities of digital transformation and higher demand for local digital services, Equinix’s efforts to provide efficient and scalable connectivity look apt.

In fact, the integration with Telstra is one of the latest announcements in a series of others, as the company continues to grow it global inter-connection footprint and pushes it to the edge. In fact, recently, the company entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Packet, the leading bare metal automation platform. It plans to integrate Packet’s innovative and developer-oriented bare metal service offering with its network of colocation data centers and inter-connection technology, thereby enhancing its edge-computing capabilities.

Over the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 2.5%, as against the real estate market’s decline of 0.4%.



Stocks to Consider

Boston Properties, Inc. BXP currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) and has gained 14.1% in the past year. The company’s funds from operation (FFO) per share estimate for 2020 has been revised marginally upward to $7.53 in two months’ time. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Duke Realty Corporation’s DRE Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current-year FFO per share remained unrevised at $1.52 in the past month. It carries a Zacks Rank of 2, at present. The stock has rallied 24.7% over the trailing 12-month period.

Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double



Today you are invited to download our latest Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.



See 5 Stocks Set to Double>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.