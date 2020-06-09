Equinix Taps Debt Market for $2.6B With Senior Notes Offerings

Equinix, Inc. EQIX priced a public offering of four series of senior notes, aggregating $2.6 billion in principal amount.

This consists of 1.250% senior notes due 2025, 1.800% senior notes due 2027 and 3.000% senior notes due 2050, each with a principal amount of $500 million, respectively. The offering also includes $1.1-billion senior notes maturing in 2030, with an interest rate of 2.150%.

Subject to the satisfaction of customary closing norms, the offering is likely to close on Jun 22.

Equinix plans to use around $391 million of the net proceeds for the full repayment of the outstanding balance under the company’s senior unsecured 364-day term loan facilities. Notably, on Apr 15, it secured the term loan facility with an aggregate principal amount of $750 million. On the same date, the company borrowed $391 million and €100 million (or $109.8 million).

It will also use part of the net proceeds to fully redeem its outstanding €750-million senior notes due 2024 with an interest rate of 2.875% and $1,1-billion senior notes due 2026 with an interest rate of 5.875% along with the payment of premiums and accrued interest on the redemption date.

Any remaining net proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

Equinix’s efforts to strengthen its liquidity in these testing times and tap the debt market amid a low interest-rate environment are a strategic fit.

In fact, on May 14, the company also sold 2,587,500 shares of common stock at a public offering price, including 337,500 shares sold to underwriters. Net proceeds from the offering were $1,683.5 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, and estimated offering expenses. The net proceeds are expected to fund selected data center site buyouts.

Hence, Equinix’s financial policy approach underlines a disciplined, and balanced debt and equity funding strategy to support organic and acquisition-driven growth. Such a consistent capital-sourcing policy enables it to maintain sufficient liquidity to meet operating requirements, fund acquisitions and pay dividends.

However, the note offering increases the company’s long-term debt.

Moreover, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 33.6% over the past year against the real estate market’s decline of 7.2%.



Stocks to Consider

Alexander Baldwin Holdings, Inc.’s ALEX Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 funds from operations (FFO) per share has been unchanged at 83 cents over the past month. The company currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

One Liberty Properties, Inc.’s OLP FFO per share estimate for the ongoing year has been unchanged at $1.89 over the past 30 days. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

Gladstone Land Corporation’s LAND FFO per share estimate for 2020 has moved 3% upward to 68 cents over the past month. Further, it currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?



Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.