Equinix Says Invests $55 Mln To Build Third IBX Data Center In Osaka - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Digital infrastructure company Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) announced Wednesday an initial investment of $55 million to build its third International Business Exchange (IBX) data center in Osaka, Japan.

To be named OS3, the new facility will further expand Equinix's footprint and enable local and global businesses to harness Platform Equinix to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructures that power their success.

OS3 will offer close proximity to major internet and peering exchanges and a vibrant ecosystem of network, cloud and digital content providers. It will also offer direct, low-latency connections to the large Kansai region, which consists of major cities including Osaka, Kyoto and Kobe.

The first phase of OS3 is expected to provide an initial capacity of 900 cabinets and more than 33,000 square feet of co-location space. At full build-out, the facility will provide 2,500 cabinets with a total co-location space of approximately 89,340 square feet.

Directly connected to the Equinix data center campus in Osaka, OS3 will provide a wide range of interconnection solutions, including Equinix Fabric, formerly Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.