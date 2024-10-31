Equinix Reports Strong Growth and Expands AI Capabilities

Equinix ( (EQIX) ) has realeased its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Equinix presented to its investors.

Equinix, Inc. is a digital infrastructure company that enables organizations to interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed, providing digital leaders with the platform to scale their operations. The company operates in the technology sector, specializing in data centers and interconnection services.

In its third-quarter 2024 earnings report, Equinix announced a record-breaking quarter with gross bookings and continued revenue growth for the 87th consecutive quarter. The company’s quarterly revenues rose by 7% year-over-year, reaching $2.2 billion. Equinix is advancing its efforts in artificial intelligence (AI) by signing a significant joint venture aimed at expanding its xScale data center portfolio.

Key financial metrics for the quarter include a 2% sequential increase in revenues to $2.2 billion, though operating income and net income saw decreases due to previous quarter asset sales. Adjusted EBITDA increased slightly by 1% to $1,048 million, maintaining a strong margin of 48%. Equinix also highlighted its strategic expansion, with 57 major projects across 35 markets and significant investments in its xScale portfolio to support growing AI and cloud demands.

Equinix’s strategic initiatives include opening new data centers in Johannesburg, New York, and Tokyo, and a $15 billion joint venture to expand its xScale capabilities in the U.S. The company also issued over $750 million in green bonds, aligning with its sustainability strategy.

Looking ahead, Equinix projects robust revenue growth for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, with expected increases in adjusted EBITDA and AFFO. The company remains focused on expanding its digital infrastructure capabilities to meet the rising demand for AI and cloud services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.