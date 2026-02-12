Equinix Q4 AFFO & Revenues Miss Estimates but Grow Y/Y, Dividend Hiked

Equinix Inc.’s EQIX fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of $8.91 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.07. The figure improved 12.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Results reflect higher expenses adversely impacting the performance. Recurring revenues increased year over year, led by strong demand for digital infrastructure and services. The company surpassed more than 500,000 total interconnections. EQIX hiked its dividend.

Total quarterly revenues of $2.42 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 billion. The top line increased 7% year over year.

For full-year 2025, AFFO per share came in at $38.33, higher than the prior-year figure by 9.5%. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $38.48. Total revenues came in at $9.22 billion, up 5.4% year over year, but lagged the consensus mark of $9.26 billion.

EQIX’s Q4 in Detail

Recurring revenues were $2.29 billion, up 9.7% from the year-ago quarter. Non-recurring revenues decreased 25.9% to $126 million.

Revenues from the Americas and the EMEA rose 7.2% and 7.7% year over year to $1.07 billion and $836 million, respectively. The same for the Asia Pacific increased 5.6% to $513 million.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $1.19 billion, up 16.2% year over year. The adjusted EBITDA margin was reported at 49%.

AFFO rose 13.9% from the year-ago period to $877 million.

EQIX spent $139 million on recurring capital expenditure in the fourth quarter, up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Non-recurring capital expenditure was $1.30 billion, up 48.7% year over year.

Cash sales and marketing expenses surged 17.6% to $160 million. Cash general and administrative expenses flared up 6.4% to $301 million.

EQIX’s Balance Sheet Position

Equinix had $7.2 billion of available liquidity as of Dec. 31, 2025. This comprised cash, cash equivalents of $3.2 billion, short-term investments and a $4 billion undrawn revolver. It excludes restricted cash.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, total gross debt was around $19 billion. Its net leverage ratio was 3.8, and the weighted average maturity was 6.5 years as of Dec. 31, 2025.

EQIX’s Dividend Raise

Equinix’s board of directors announced a quarterly cash dividend of $5.16 per share, an increment of 10% over the prior-quarter figure. The dividend will be paid out on March 18 to shareholders on record as of Feb. 25, 2026.

2026 Guidance by EQIX

For the first quarter of 2026, Equinix projects revenues between $2.496 billion and $2.536 billion, implying around a 3-5% increase over the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of $1.283- $1.323 billion.

For the current year, AFFO per share is estimated between $41.93 and $42.74. This suggests an increase of around 9-11.5% from the previous year. This is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $40.63.

For 2026, Equinix estimates generating total revenues in the band of $10.123-$10.223 billion, indicating growth of 10-11% from 2025 on an as-reported basis. Management predicts an adjusted EBITDA of $5.141-$5.221 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 51%.

EQIX’s Zacks Rank

Equinix carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Equinix, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Equinix, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Equinix, Inc. Quote

Performance of Other REITs

Digital Realty Trust DLR reported fourth-quarter 2025 core FFO per share of $1.86, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83. FFO also increased 7.5% year over year. Results reflected steady leasing momentum with better rental rates amid rising demand.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. DOC reported fourth-quarter 2025 FFO as adjusted per share of 47 cents, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents. The figure compared favorably with the prior-year quarter’s 46 cents. Results reflected better-than-expected revenues and growth in total merger-combined same-store cash (adjusted) NOI. Higher interest expenses affected the results to some extent.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

