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Equinix Q2 Profit Rises; Raises FY26 Guidance

July 29, 2026 — 04:32 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) on Wednesday reported an increase in profit for the second quarter as revenues increased, driven by strong operating performance and one-time xScale fees. The company raised its full-year 2026 guidance and long-term outlook on stronger demand and bookings.

Net income attributable to common stockholders climbed 30% to $479 million or $4.83 per share from $368 million or $3.75 per share last year.

Funds from operations for the quarter were $854 million or $8.61 per share, compared to $689 million or $7.03 per share last year. Adjusted funds from operations for the quarter were $1.168 billion, or $11.78 per share, compared to $972 million or $9.91 per share last year.

Second-quarter revenue increased 16% to $2.625 billion from $2.256 billion a year earlier.

For the third quarter, Equinix expects revenue of $2.525 billion to $2.575 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.275 billion to $1.315 billion.

The company raised its full-year 2026 revenue forecast to a range of $10.205 billion to $10.285 billion from its prior outlook of $10.144 billion to $10.244 billion. It now expects AFFO of $4.240 billion to $4.300 billion, compared with its earlier outlook of $4.198 billion to $4.278 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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