Equinix Q2 AFFO Increases

(RTTNews) - Equinix, Inc. (EQIX), Wednesday reported second-quarter adjusted funds from operations of $877 million or $9.22 a share compared to last year's $754 million or $8.04 a share.

FFO increased to $597 million or $6.27 a share from $495 million or $5.28 a share last year.

Earnings stood at $301 million or $3.16 a share versus $207 million or $2.21 a share in previous year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $2.67 per share.

Revenues were $2.16 billion compared to $2.02 billion last year.

Looking ahead, the company expects AFFO of $3.310 and $3.370 billion or $34.67 and $35.30 per share, and revenues of $8.692 and $8.772 billion for the full year 2024.

For third quarter, Equinix expects revenues to range between $2.190 and $2.210 billion.

