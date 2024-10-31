Equinix price target raised to $985 from $954 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Equinix (EQIX) to $985 from $954 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company posted “good” results in Q3, with record bookings and upward lift in margins, the analyst tells investors. Overall, the results were “pretty much inline” with the firm’s expectations and xScale continues to provide a backdrop for potentially improving growth trends for the rest of 2025 and into 2026.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on EQIX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.