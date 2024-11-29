Equinix price target raised to $1,090 from $935 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Equinix (EQIX) to $1,090 from $935 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm updated estimates in the retail real estate investment trust group to reflect the Q3 results and adjusted revenue growth and expense assumptions.
