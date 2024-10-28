Equinix to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Equinix, Inc. EQIX is scheduled to report third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 30 after market close. The company’s quarterly results are likely to reflect year-over-year growth in revenues and adjusted funds from operations (FFO) per share.

Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

In the previous quarter, this Redwood City, CA-based data center real estate investment trust (REIT) reported a surprise of 4.5% in terms of AFFO per share. Its quarterly results reflected steady growth in colocation and inter-connection revenues due to strong demand for digital infrastructure.

Over the preceding four quarters, EQIX’s AFFO per share surpassed the consensus estimate on all occasions, the average beat being 3.4%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Equinix, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Equinix, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Equinix, Inc. Quote

Factors at Play for Equinix

There is growing reliance on technology and acceleration in digital transformation strategies by enterprises that call for data exchanges. To meet this global need, Equinix is expanding its International Business Exchanges data centers globally and is gaining traction among tech companies looking for data management.

Equinix is expected to have continued with its asset-based expansion during the quarter through acquisitions and development activities. Its robust balance sheet position is likely to have enabled it to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities.

The company’s recurring revenue model, which comprises colocation, related interconnection and managed IT infrastructure services, is expected to have supported stable cash flows in the to-be-reported quarter, boosting the data center REIT’s top line. Also, solid demand for Equinix’s interconnected ecosystem in the to-be-reported quarter is likely to have given it an edge.

Projections for EQIX

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for colocation revenues is pegged at $1.53 billion, suggesting growth of 4.6% from $1.46 billion in the prior-year period. The consensus mark for interconnection revenues is pegged at $381 million, indicating growth of 7.9% from $353 million in the prior-year period.

For the third quarter of 2024, Equinix projected revenues between $2.19 billion and $2.21 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate stands at $2.20 billion, calling for a rise of 6.8% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.

EQIX estimated adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.03-$1.05 billion for the third quarter. Our estimate is pegged at $1.04 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 11.5%.

However, high interest rates might have partly impeded the company’s quarterly performance. For the third quarter of 2024, our estimate for interest expenses implies a year-over-year increase of 6.1%.

EQIX’s activities during the to-be-reported were adequate to garner analysts’ confidence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly AFFO per share has been revised northward marginally to $8.70 over the past month. It suggests a 6.2% increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for EQIX

Our proven model predicts a surprise in terms of FFO per share for Equinix this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an FFO beat, which is the case here.

Equinix currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.03% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are two other stocks from the broader REIT sector — Public Storage PSA and Extra Space Storage EXR— that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to report a surprise this quarter.

Public Storage, scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Oct. 30, has an Earnings ESP of +0.26% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Extra Space Storage is slated to report quarterly numbers on Oct. 29. EXR has an Earnings ESP of +0.67% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Public Storage (PSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.