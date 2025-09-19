Markets
Equinix Opens Its First IBX Data Center In India's Chennai With $69 Mln Initial Investment

(RTTNews) - Equinix, Inc. (EQIX), a digital infrastructure company, said on Friday that it has opened its first International Business Exchange data center, or IBX data center, in Chennai, India.

With an initial investment of $69 million, CN1 (IBX data center) will provide 800 cabinets of capacity in its first phase. This facility will eventually support 4,250 cabinets.

As with all Equinix facilities, the data center is engineered for a high reliability of 99.999% uptime and features a full suite of Equinix interconnection services, the company said.

This new facility will be interconnected with Equinix's Mumbai campus, which consists of three IBX data centers. The Mumbai campus consists of three high-performance data centers and hosts a cloud ecosystem for customers in India, including native on-ramps to key cloud service providers, such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and others.

The company currently works with over 300 companies in India, including network service providers and five internet exchanges. Globally, Equinix operates over 270 data centers in 36 countries.

