Markets
EQIX

Equinix Issues FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) said, for fiscal 2020, the company projects AFFO per share in a range of $23.87 - $24.67, an increase of 5 - 8% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 8 - 12%. Revenues are projected in a range of $5.919 billion - $5.989 billion, a 6 - 8% increase over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 8 - 9%.

Second quarter AFFO per share was $6.35, compared to $5.87, a year ago. Revenue increased to $1.47 billion from $1.39 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EQIX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular