Equinix Inc. Reports Climb In Q3 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Equinix Inc. (EQIX) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $211.81 million, or $2.30 per share. This compares with $152.22 million, or $1.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $1.84 billion from $1.68 billion last year.

Equinix Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $211.81 Mln. vs. $152.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.30 vs. $1.68 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.78 -Revenue (Q3): $1.84 Bln vs. $1.68 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.848 - $1.868 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $7.240 - $7.260 Bln

