Equinix, Inc. (REIT) Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

Last week, you might have seen that Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.9% to US$731 in the past week. It looks like a pretty bad result, all things considered. Although revenues of US$1.5b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings fell badly short, missing estimates by 55% to hit US$0.74 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:EQIX Earnings and Revenue Growth October 31st 2020

After the latest results, the 22 analysts covering Equinix (REIT) are now predicting revenues of US$6.54b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a solid 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 59% to US$8.14. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$6.52b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.21 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$833, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Equinix (REIT) at US$922 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$500. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Equinix (REIT) shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Equinix (REIT)'shistorical trends, as next year's 13% revenue growth is roughly in line with 15% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 5.9% next year. So although Equinix (REIT) is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

