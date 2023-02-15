Equinix Inc. Q4 Profit Rises, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Equinix Inc. (EQIX) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $128.76 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $123.27 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $1.87 billion from $1.71 billion last year.

Equinix Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $128.76 Mln. vs. $123.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.39 vs. $1.36 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.74 -Revenue (Q4): $1.87 Bln vs. $1.71 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.965 - $1.995 Bln

