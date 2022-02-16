Equinix Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Equinix Inc. (EQIX) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $123.27 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $50.99 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Equinix Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $564.19 million or $6.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $1.71 billion from $1.56 billion last year.

Equinix Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $123.27 Mln. vs. $50.99 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.36 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.41 -Revenue (Q4): $1.71 Bln vs. $1.56 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.726 - $1.746 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.