Equinix Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of $5.51 per share

(RTTNews) - Equinix Inc. (EQIX) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $125.00 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $110.02 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Equinix Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $472.61 million or $5.51 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.4% to $1.42 billion from $1.23 billion last year.

Equinix Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $472.61 Mln. vs. $414.14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.51 vs. $5.13 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.42 Bln vs. $1.23 Bln last year.

