Equinix Inc. Q3 Income Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Equinix Inc. (EQIX) released earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $152.22 million, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $66.69 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to $1.68 billion from $1.52 billion last year.

Equinix Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $152.22 Mln. vs. $66.69 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.68 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.57 -Revenue (Q3): $1.68 Bln vs. $1.52 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.685 - $1.705 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $6.614 - $6.634 Bln

