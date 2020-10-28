Equinix Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Equinix Inc. (EQIX) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's profit totaled $66.69 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $120.85 million, or $1.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Equinix Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $579.68 million or $6.48 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $1.52 billion from $1.40 billion last year.

Equinix Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $579.68 Mln. vs. $472.74 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $6.48 vs. $5.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.66 -Revenue (Q3): $1.52 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.549 - $1.569 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $5.983 - $6.003 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.