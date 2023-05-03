Equinix Inc. Q1 Income Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Equinix Inc. (EQIX) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $258.79 million, or $2.77 per share. This compares with $147.45 million, or $1.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.6% to $2.00 billion from $1.73 billion last year.

Equinix Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $258.79 Mln. vs. $147.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.77 vs. $1.62 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.19 -Revenue (Q1): $2.00 Bln vs. $1.73 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.995 - $2.025 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $8.175 - $8.275 Bln

