Equinix Inc. Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Equinix Inc. (EQIX) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $156.36 million, or $1.74 per share. This compares with $118.96 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $1.60 billion from $1.44 billion last year.

Equinix Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $156.36 Mln. vs. $118.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.74 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.70 -Revenue (Q1): $1.60 Bln vs. $1.44 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $6.559 - $6.619 B

