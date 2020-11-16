Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2020

Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $2.66 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EQIX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EQIX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $760.81, the dividend yield is 1.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EQIX was $760.81, representing a -9.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $839.77 and a 59.21% increase over the 52 week low of $477.87.

EQIX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). EQIX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.1. Zacks Investment Research reports EQIX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -4.23%, compared to an industry average of -21.6%.

Interested in gaining exposure to EQIX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EQIX as a top-10 holding:

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (BBRE)

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (FRI)

iShares Trust (ICF)

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BBRE with an increase of 13.45% over the last 100 days. XLRE has the highest percent weighting of EQIX at 8.83%.

