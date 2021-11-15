Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2021

Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2.87 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EQIX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EQIX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $775.39, the dividend yield is 1.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EQIX was $775.39, representing a -12.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $885.26 and a 32.15% increase over the 52 week low of $586.73.

EQIX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). EQIX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.75. Zacks Investment Research reports EQIX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.55%, compared to an industry average of 10.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the eqix Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EQIX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EQIX as a top-10 holding:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE)

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR)

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN)

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPRE with an increase of 8.37% over the last 100 days. ICF has the highest percent weighting of EQIX at 7.25%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.